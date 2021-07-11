Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
CHIOD - ECommerce Platform UI/UX Design

CHIOD - ECommerce Platform UI/UX Design
Chido is an online marketplace that is for buying and selling pre-owned items exclusively for men.
Chido authenticates the products, providing to valuable pieces, from mid to high/end brands as well as encouraging a sustainable and conscious shopping experience.

