CHIOD - ECommerce Platform UI/UX Design

Chido is an online marketplace that is for buying and selling pre-owned items exclusively for men.
Chido authenticates the products, providing to valuable pieces, from mid to high/end brands as well as encouraging a sustainable and conscious shopping experience.
