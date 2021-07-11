Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Add To Cart - Card

Add To Cart - Card practice daily exercise graphic design app design design add to cart ui
Weekend fun exercise!
Every day I choose a color palette from Color Hunt (colorhunt.co) and try to implement it in my designs. Here is a quick shot, share your thoughts.

Posted on Jul 11, 2021
