Hey guys 🤩

Another shot of Iconly Pro - Financial icons.

It will be released soon!

👋 Available for new projects. Let's chat!

Info@piqo.design

-

Iconly Socials:

Iconly Pro Instagram page | Iconly Pro Twitter page

-

Our Figma community:

https://Piqo.design/figma

-

Download other kits on Gumroad:

https://gumroad.com/piqodesign