Cute Monster Illustration

Cute Monster Characters Illustration designed in different formats. Great for coloring pages for KDP or creating a new design for your next project.
You will receive this design in the following formats:
Transparent PNG
JPG
EPS
SVG File
* 300 dpi
* Easy to edit
ALL in a Zip File.
Visit my store on Creative Fabrica: http://bit.ly/TreeSVG