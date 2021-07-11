Landing Pages — MejaKerja Corporate Learning Apps

A few days ago we did a refresh on the landing pages of Mejakerja.net. I hope you like it.

thanks to the frontend and full-stack team who helped do the magic touches to make these landing pages look even better.

Follow their dribbble account

Ilham Irfan : https://dribbble.com/ilham_irfan

Christian Andy : https://dribbble.com/ChrisAndy09

Take a look our website : mejakerja.net