Landing Pages — MejaKerja Corporate Learning Apps

Landing Pages — MejaKerja Corporate Learning Apps
A few days ago we did a refresh on the landing pages of Mejakerja.net. I hope you like it.

thanks to the frontend and full-stack team who helped do the magic touches to make these landing pages look even better.

Ilham Irfan : https://dribbble.com/ilham_irfan
Christian Andy : https://dribbble.com/ChrisAndy09

Take a look our website : mejakerja.net

Posted on Jul 11, 2021
