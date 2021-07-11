Arnold

Stay Productive - 2D Animated Illustration

Arnold
Arnold
  • Save
Stay Productive - 2D Animated Illustration office work from home drawing workspace studio printing machine printing advertising woman girl animated lottie animation branding design ux ui 2dcharacter vector illustration
Download color palette

Hi guys!
This is an animated illustration that I just finished. It is suitable for your next website and apps. Follow me and please don't forget to press the like button if you like it :)

Ready to buy: https://www.uplabs.com/posts/stay-productive

Arnold
Arnold

More by Arnold

View profile
    • Like