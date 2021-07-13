The Math classes mobile app design=4321§

Hey all 👋

In continuation of the educational Apps, I decided to dive in and realized that there are many mistakes in typical applications for self-education and education in schools. Children no longer carry tons of books if they can fit on a tablet or phone. How do you think a smartphone is a great calculator in math lessons and a handy tool in its knowledge and study. That is, this application is for studying mathematics, and moreover, it is convenient and relaxed. It doesn’t matter if you are on the subway or a long trip with your parents - mathematics has become accessible and exciting.

Excellent and convenient application, UX, and UI are very detailed and have a gradation by age. Choose something of your own. And learn math for fun. The problem with this application was initially that you need to download a separate part for each level. There is no more - everything is in one place, and it is very convenient. How do you like it?

