Muhammad Ilyas

double 'h' minimal logo design

Muhammad Ilyas
Muhammad Ilyas
  • Save
double 'h' minimal logo design icon logo design minimal branding corporate identity best logo design graphic design logo design double h logo design blue color branding for finance company
Download color palette

here is the logo second version my recently uploaded design. let me know what you think of it. looking forward to hear from you.
kind regards:
to hire me, email at : muhammadilyas137137@gmail.com

Muhammad Ilyas
Muhammad Ilyas

More by Muhammad Ilyas

View profile
    • Like