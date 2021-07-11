Sohail Dangol ☮☮

Portfolio Landing page | Daily UI 003

Sohail Dangol ☮☮
Sohail Dangol ☮☮
  • Save
Portfolio Landing page | Daily UI 003 website web design cleanui ui uiux design portfolio landing page minimal dailyui 004 daily ui 004
Download color palette

Hi peeps!! Here is my landing page design for the 003 of Daily UI Challenge.
Feedbacks are much appreciated. :D

---------------

Need a helping hand for your next big idea? Mail me at :
sohail.dangol130@gmail.com

Sohail Dangol ☮☮
Sohail Dangol ☮☮

More by Sohail Dangol ☮☮

View profile
    • Like