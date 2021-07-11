Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
FRUZO drink

FRUZO drink beverages webdesign ui ux fruit health cocktail sweet candy gallery icon illustration juice app product drink donut food liquid ice cream
Hi guys! I am presenting you the web design made for a juice online store. The design is made to be fresh, juicy and it sends summertime vibes through the screen. Keeping healthy nutrition can be fun and tasty, but most importantly good for your body!
