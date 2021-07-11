Piyush Wavre

Happy Valentines Day

Piyush Wavre
Piyush Wavre
  • Save
Happy Valentines Day valentine day card greeting card valentine day happy valentine day
Download color palette

My First attempt in creating a beautiful greeting card. It took lot longer than what I initially expected, but i am very happy with the results and would like to know your thoughts on the same.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 11, 2021
Piyush Wavre
Piyush Wavre

More by Piyush Wavre

View profile
    • Like