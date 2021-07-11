Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Abhishek Agarwal

Tripss. (Golden Temple)

Tripss. (Golden Temple) travel planner travel travelling trips ui challenge web design ux orange blue landing page trip planner golden temple ui modern graphic design figma design concept design hire freelance
Hello, guys!

Here is my recent exploration design for a traveling planner landing page. Hope you like it and feel free to leave your feedback! Thank you guys! have a nice day.❤️

What would be your next destination?
Plan your traveling with Tripss. and "Make each trip memorable..." ⛰️
------------------------------
abhishekcse.602@gmail.com

