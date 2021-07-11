🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
This is a logo I have made for a twitch streamer of Overwatch.
He is a main support, famous for his Ana and Mercy, I've play arround the concept of a top healer for his logo.
Here you can find my other portfolio with my artistic drawing!
https://www.behance.net/IUX__
Thanks =D!