Desta Aditya

Dermatology & Aesthetic Clinic Logo Design

Desta Aditya
Desta Aditya
  • Save
Dermatology & Aesthetic Clinic Logo Design company logo typography logogram ui ux vector logo illustration icon home design graphic design design branding
Download color palette

Here's the logo that i made for Dermatology & Aesthetic Clinic Logo Design contest.

Desta Aditya
Desta Aditya

More by Desta Aditya

View profile
    • Like