UAU - ECommerce App UI-UX Design

Hi guys,
Super excited to share few screens of my project with you.
This is an e-commerce app concept for a Coffee Brand.

The app has been designed in its entirety, with the aim of translating both the heritage and elegance of the brand into a digital user journey, with a sleek and minimalistic approach.

Hope you enjoyed it!

Posted on Jul 11, 2021
