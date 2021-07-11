Gemcove • Website header

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hi all ! 👋
This is a website header, quick concept. I played a lot with the colors and light, in the idea of suggesting temperature, as we talk here of cold emails, follow-ups, "warming" leads and clients, and so on 🌡️☀️
Typeface : Poppins
***
***
