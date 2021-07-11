Tamam Tamsky

Travel Landing Page UI Design Minimalist

Tamam Tamsky
Tamam Tamsky
  • Save
Travel Landing Page UI Design Minimalist travel landing page minimal ui
Download color palette

Another version of my exploration. Try to change some styling. Let me know what you think!
-------------------------------------------------
If you wish to hire me for your projects, drop a message here or on -
Email - abdrtamam@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 11, 2021
Tamam Tamsky
Tamam Tamsky

More by Tamam Tamsky

View profile
    • Like