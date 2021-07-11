Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Intro Logo Animation for Cinemaghar App | OTT

Intro Logo Animation for Cinemaghar App | OTT
Cinemaghar App

Hi everyone 👋

This is Nepal's first OTT app, The concept was to combine simple lines into a meaningful symbol that forms elements such as Letter A, Play Icon.

Please comment, for more concepts.
