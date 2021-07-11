Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Chirag Ramchandanee

Logo Design - FreshoMart

Chirag Ramchandanee
Chirag Ramchandanee
  • Save
Logo Design - FreshoMart logodesigner logomark branding icon design logodesign graphic design fruit vegetable store vegetable fruit design dribbble vector logo digitalart illustration graphicdesign
Download color palette

• Logo design for Fruit & Vegetable Store (https://www.instagram.com/fresho_mart/)
• Colors :#86BC42 #F6931E
• Font used : Gabriola

⁣Contact me for any graphic design work 👨🏻‍🎨⁣

📧 chiragramchandanee@outlook.com

⁣👉🏻⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/chirag.101/

Chirag Ramchandanee
Chirag Ramchandanee

More by Chirag Ramchandanee

View profile
    • Like