Plastic Free July 11 - Contact lenses

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Day #11 Recycle contact lenses packaging
A little off-topic but I was excited to know Eyecity (in Japan) collects contact lenses blister packaging for recycling since 2010! You can bring the empty packaging without foils to any Eyecity store!