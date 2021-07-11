Kumiko Michishita

Plastic Free July 11 - Contact lenses

Kumiko Michishita
Kumiko Michishita
  • Save
Plastic Free July 11 - Contact lenses tokyo tokyorecycle contactlenses recycle plasticfreejuly illustration everyday design daily illustration
Download color palette

Day #11 Recycle contact lenses packaging
A little off-topic but I was excited to know Eyecity (in Japan) collects contact lenses blister packaging for recycling since 2010! You can bring the empty packaging without foils to any Eyecity store!

Kumiko Michishita
Kumiko Michishita

More by Kumiko Michishita

View profile
    • Like