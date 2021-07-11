Split Bill App - Components

My First Shot! (3/3)

We dont need to use excel function again and end up an hour to calculate how much we should pay for our foods including the taxes when we go hangout with our friends, it will make an awkward situation for us and the waiter to wait that long.

Split Bill here to tackle that problem

Taxes is a big blocker when we splitting our bill manually but now we only need to input the bill and other details then start splitting it!

Case study and prototype will update soon.

See more shots on https://www.behance.net/gallery/122868995/Split-Bill-App?