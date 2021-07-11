Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jarji Charkviani

OTSKHANURI SAPERE

Jarji Charkviani
Jarji Charkviani
  • Save
OTSKHANURI SAPERE product design label design bottle winery wine illustration typography logo branding georgian vector design
Download color palette

Logo and label design for Georgian winery "Otskhanuri Sapere"

Jarji Charkviani
Jarji Charkviani

More by Jarji Charkviani

View profile
    • Like