Rae Wang

Data Section

Rae Wang
Rae Wang
Data Section health design app ux mobile ui
Hi 😏

Sharing some data visualization concepts for a health app, which provides useful health advice for users by collecting data from wearable devices of users and analyzing massive data.

Posted on Jul 11, 2021
Rae Wang
Rae Wang

