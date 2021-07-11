Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
S.M Shohanur Hossain Sourav

Cream Box Packaging Design

S.M Shohanur Hossain Sourav
S.M Shohanur Hossain Sourav
  • Save
Cream Box Packaging Design trending trend illustrator skin care cream product box design photoshop illustration graphics logo branding box packaging product packaging packaging design packaging graphic design
Download color palette

This is an elegant cream box packaging design. Organized layout, CMYK color mode, print ready file. If you want an amazing one for your company or for any occasion, feel free to knock me.

IT'S FULLY READY TO SELL!!!
----
CONTACT FOR FREELANCE WORKS :
Mail: smshohanurhossainsourav@gmail.com
WhatsApp: +8801793348185

Thank You.

----

If you like the design, do appreciate and follow me. Please share your valuable opinion in the comment section. Thank you for your time.

S.M Shohanur Hossain Sourav
S.M Shohanur Hossain Sourav

More by S.M Shohanur Hossain Sourav

View profile
    • Like