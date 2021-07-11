🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
This is an elegant cream box packaging design. Organized layout, CMYK color mode, print ready file. If you want an amazing one for your company or for any occasion, feel free to knock me.
IT'S FULLY READY TO SELL!!!
----
CONTACT FOR FREELANCE WORKS :
Mail: smshohanurhossainsourav@gmail.com
WhatsApp: +8801793348185
Thank You.
----
If you like the design, do appreciate and follow me. Please share your valuable opinion in the comment section. Thank you for your time.