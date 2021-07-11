Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rae Wang

Insight Page - Concepts

Rae Wang
Rae Wang
  • Save
Insight Page - Concepts health design app mobile ux ui
Download color palette

Hi 😏

While working on the project of a health app we have produced many screens from which some of them were not in the final product.

They are good to show how to provide users with a good experience when there is a lot of text.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 11, 2021
Rae Wang
Rae Wang

More by Rae Wang

View profile
    • Like