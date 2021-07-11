Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jarji Charkviani

KUDA - Georgian board game

Jarji Charkviani
Jarji Charkviani
  • Save
KUDA - Georgian board game graphic design card game fox package game board game design vector illustration branding logo georgian
Download color palette

Design for Georgian board game, named "Kuda" (as Foxy in English)

Jarji Charkviani
Jarji Charkviani

More by Jarji Charkviani

View profile
    • Like