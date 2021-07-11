Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ricky Septian

Music & Podcast Streamer Apps

Ricky Septian
Ricky Septian
  • Save
Music & Podcast Streamer Apps uiapps figma uiuxdesign mobile uiux app minimal ux design ui
Download color palette

Hello again,
These are some shots from music and podcats apps. This application is purposed for those who love listening to music and some conversations which is podcast
Like and share if you like my design

If you have something i can help, kindly contact me through :
Email : ricksep28@gmail.com
Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/rickseep/

Thanks, for your support!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 11, 2021
Ricky Septian
Ricky Septian

More by Ricky Septian

View profile
    • Like