SuperBlock | Civic Engagement App

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Here’s a side project I am doing for a Civic Engagement App that I am super excited for. See the full project on Behance (link below)
What is SuperBlock?
SuperBlock is an app for citizens to report citywide issues to their local authorities by using a centralized platform for public reporting and public information.
Project enquiries 👉 ux.adhistana@gmail.com
Follow for more posts like this!
Instagram | LinkedIn | Behance