Adhistana Hertanto

SuperBlock | Civic Engagement App

Adhistana Hertanto
Adhistana Hertanto
SuperBlock | Civic Engagement App
Here’s a side project I am doing for a Civic Engagement App that I am super excited for. See the full project on Behance (link below)

What is SuperBlock?
SuperBlock is an app for citizens to report citywide issues to their local authorities by using a centralized platform for public reporting and public information.

Adhistana Hertanto
Adhistana Hertanto

