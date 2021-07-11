Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Olga Makshanova

E-commerce. Breguet

Olga Makshanova
Olga Makshanova
  • Save
E-commerce. Breguet site web typography breguet time design neomorph neomorphism e-commerce ux ui
Download color palette

Hello Dribblers 👋🏻
Today is a very important day for me - I'm excited to share my first shot: the design i am currently working on.

Please leave your valuable feedback.

Thanks for watching! ❤️

View all tags
Posted on Jul 11, 2021
Olga Makshanova
Olga Makshanova

More by Olga Makshanova

View profile
    • Like