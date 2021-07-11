Workforce HR & Payroll Management System

Hi everyone! I recently teamed up with a manufacturing company to digitise and revamp their existing manual processes with a new HR, attendance tracking and payroll web app. We brought a fresh perspective on how to deliver a faster and simpler user experience, and successfully introduced a new user interface to accommodate large corporations and their hierarchy in a more modular, user-friendly way.

View the full project on my behance (link below)

Project enquiries 👉 ux.adhistana@gmail.com

Follow for more posts like this!

Instagram | LinkedIn | Behance