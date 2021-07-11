PropUp | Property Management App

Hi everyone! I recently took part in a bespoke mobile app design for a real-estate client to assist in property management, payments & customer database. They needed a custom-built CMS module that allow their team to build new properties within the app in minutes as well as a CRM to manage their customer database.

