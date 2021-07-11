Imax Mobile App

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hi Friends! 👋
Take a look to my new app design for Imax stores, a fashion store. This app is useful for those who wants to order for a outfits online with thier mobile phones
Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press (L) and don't forget to follow @sandy_oluwatobi dribbble account to get lots of awesome User interfaces
Wanna collaborate? You can reach me isong_sandy@yahoo.com