Carehood - Shop page

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello folks,
One more shot from the shop page because why not. Not gonna talk too much on this shot or write really long description that nobody reads. By the way, an interesting thing, if you read my description you'll know what I sound like as a human. I don't try to sound formal or very professional, I know I am and there's no need to force people to believe in that. Always be raw and people will always love to work with you for who you are as a human.
Hope you guys like it 👍
If you want to work with me then click that "Hire Me" button duh! 🥳 or if you're looking to connect with me I'm on Twitter 🍕