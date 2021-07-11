Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Voltage | Startup Website

Hi everyone! I was approached by a tech startup to quickly expand their customer base through bolstering their content marketing efforts. To enable this, the team needed a website to share insights and past work from across the tech industry. I designed a new website to support the brand, with all the increased functionality the team needed.

Project enquiries 👉 ux.adhistana@gmail.com

