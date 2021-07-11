Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Adhistana Hertanto

RideShare App

Adhistana Hertanto
Adhistana Hertanto
  • Save
RideShare App ui mobile design app mobile ui design uiux design design inspiration mobile ui
Download color palette

Hi everyone! Sharing another exploration of a ride-sharing app. Keeping everything light to avoid cognitive load, designing with big clear navigation and hints of color to help the user find the information they need.

Project enquiries 👉 ux.adhistana@gmail.com

Follow for more posts like this!

Instagram | LinkedIn | Behance

Adhistana Hertanto
Adhistana Hertanto

More by Adhistana Hertanto

View profile
    • Like