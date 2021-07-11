Festa Major Canovelles 2021

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
This poster has been a job for the Canovelles city council. On this occasion it was creates the image of this year's "Festa Major", the smile. I thought that to encourage people, it was putting the protagonists of the party, the Dog and the Sheep, and adding the pop style of the Andy Warhol figure, this poster came out with which you can play with the protagonists and different colors.