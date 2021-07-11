Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Festa Major Canovelles 2021

Festa Major Canovelles 2021 smile colors creativity illustration popart pop design graphic design
This poster has been a job for the Canovelles city council. On this occasion it was creates the image of this year's "Festa Major", the smile. I thought that to encourage people, it was putting the protagonists of the party, the Dog and the Sheep, and adding the pop style of the Andy Warhol figure, this poster came out with which you can play with the protagonists and different colors.

Posted on Jul 11, 2021
