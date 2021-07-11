Khadija Creativity

GreenFlower

Khadija Creativity
Khadija Creativity
  • Save
GreenFlower simple concept symbol typography illustration branding vector logo graphic design design greenery city beauty nature presentation gradient combination mark logo design green flower
Download color palette

Do share your thoughts about this concept!
Love to hear from you.

For Branding/Logo Design?
📧 Contact: khadijaazeem16@gmail.com or DM

Check more work on my other social media networks!
Instagram | Facebook | Linkedin | Behance | Pinterest

Khadija Creativity
Khadija Creativity

More by Khadija Creativity

View profile
    • Like