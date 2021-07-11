Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Joy Abraham

Ladies & Gentlemen (2021)

Joy Abraham
Joy Abraham
  • Save
Ladies & Gentlemen (2021) 3d motion graphics graphic design poster design logo vector design bangladesh illustration dhaka ui marketing branding minimal thejoyabraham poster ja digital platform web series ladies gentlemen
Download color palette

Ladies & Gentlemen (2021), a tribute poster art to Mostofa Sarowar Farooki’s debut web series on Zee5 platform.

Check out my all artworks:
Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Behance

Joy Abraham
Joy Abraham

More by Joy Abraham

View profile
    • Like