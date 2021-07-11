Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Weekly Warm-Up - Fillup™ Website Design

grey black clean ux ui typography luxury product luxury website luxury water website water website design website product website product design product minimalist minimal logo design
This weeks weekly challenge was to design a product page for a luxury item. I decided to search for the top luxury gifts and one that came up was Fillup™.

Fillup™ is a stylish solution for all day hydration. This double-walled insulated Water Tower™ stands 22" tall and gives you the ability to have fresh water at your fingertips any time of the day or night.

I decided to design a web page for this product, as I thought it is quite unique for a luxury item, rather than the typical designer brand and so would be a nice challenge for me.

