Weekly Warm-Up - Fillup™ Website Design

This weeks weekly challenge was to design a product page for a luxury item. I decided to search for the top luxury gifts and one that came up was Fillup™.
Fillup™ is a stylish solution for all day hydration. This double-walled insulated Water Tower™ stands 22" tall and gives you the ability to have fresh water at your fingertips any time of the day or night.
I decided to design a web page for this product, as I thought it is quite unique for a luxury item, rather than the typical designer brand and so would be a nice challenge for me.