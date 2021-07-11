Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Parallel Dimension \ P.29

minimalistic white black dimension parallel ux graphic design 3d branding ui logo illustration design architecture vector drafting layoutdesign architecture design prototype blueprint
|| Parallel Dimension
A 2D Cad Prototyping Project where I have drafted conceptual spaces without any restrictions or land analysis. These are some reference spaces for Offices, Bungalows, Towers, Workshops, Warehouse etc.
General Note:
Do not use for construction or commercial purpose.
©2021 AMIRBALOCH. All Rights Reserved.

