Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Muhammad Khabir Alam

Clinical Trial CRM

Muhammad Khabir Alam
Muhammad Khabir Alam
  • Save
Clinical Trial CRM website dashboard figma medical web crm ui ux design adobe xd clinical
Download color palette

Clinical Trial CRM System Design
Making it easier to connect patients / volunteers with clinical trial

View all tags
Posted on Jul 11, 2021
Muhammad Khabir Alam
Muhammad Khabir Alam

More by Muhammad Khabir Alam

View profile
    • Like