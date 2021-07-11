Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Home Screen & My Tasks

Home Screen & My Tasks homescree homepage tasks list my tasks dashboard web design web app design app ux ui
The Homepage and My tasks screens are prepared for the upBOARD project.

• The Homepage is a starting point for all user flows within the system. A place where the user can find all Teams he has invited, with quick access to the boards and apps available to him.
• The My Tasks page aggregates all tasks assigned to the user from all Project Management widgets within the workspace.

