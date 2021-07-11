🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Final Logo for VerifyChief
VerifyChief verifies the income and identity of applicants when applying for an apartment or house to rent.
the founder was looking for a simple and effective logo that reflects the value of the company and work across all platform.
The personality of the company was:
- Helpful, Vibrant, Young
I start to bring those words to life by visualizing related words.
HelpFul__Hand__communication__chat bubble
The verify symbol is composed of three parallelograms, chat bubble coming together representing the relationship between verifychief and their customers, This configuration creates a Hidden Letter V.
Full case study on Behance
_____________________
Download Free ebook 📘: 5 Common Mistakes Business Owners Do While Hiring A Logo Designer
More about us on www.LTCdesign.co
Follow us on | Instagram