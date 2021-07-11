Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Alaa chouachnia
LTCdesign, Inc

VerifyChief

Alaa chouachnia
LTCdesign, Inc
Alaa chouachnia for LTCdesign, Inc
VerifyChief negative space minimal luxury brand connect network logo design agency v letter v logo tech logo minimal brand logo branding agency branding app logo abstract logo
Final Logo for VerifyChief
VerifyChief verifies the income and identity of applicants when applying for an apartment or house to rent.
the founder was looking for a simple and effective logo that reflects the value of the company and work across all platform.

The personality of the company was:
- Helpful, Vibrant, Young
I start to bring those words to life by visualizing related words.
HelpFul__Hand__communication__chat bubble

The verify symbol is composed of three parallelograms, chat bubble coming together representing the relationship between verifychief and their customers, This configuration creates a Hidden Letter V.

