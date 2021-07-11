Final Logo for VerifyChief

VerifyChief verifies the income and identity of applicants when applying for an apartment or house to rent.

the founder was looking for a simple and effective logo that reflects the value of the company and work across all platform.

The personality of the company was:

- Helpful, Vibrant, Young

I start to bring those words to life by visualizing related words.

HelpFul__Hand__communication__chat bubble

The verify symbol is composed of three parallelograms, chat bubble coming together representing the relationship between verifychief and their customers, This configuration creates a Hidden Letter V.

