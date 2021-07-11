Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sergej

Sneaker City 👟

Sergej
Sergej
  • Save
Sneaker City 👟 digital illustration digital art bright funky style fresh design procreate illustrator grain sneakers shoes colorful color flat illustration artist art drawing illustration digital
Download color palette

I've always been a huge sneakerhead.

I mean, who doesn't love the smell when you open a fresh shoe box.

Sergej
Sergej

More by Sergej

View profile
    • Like