009 - Daily UI Challenge

#dailyui
009 UI task
Design a music player. Consider the controls, placements, imagery such as the artist or album cover, etc. Also, consider the device type that's playing the music. A dashboard in a tourbus, a smartwatch, or via a web browser. Each device type will have different requirements, features, and restrictions to consider.
My approach:
I went for a vintage music recorder aesthetics vibes, and notice how border was really a thing back then in the music industry.
Tools 🔨:
Figma
