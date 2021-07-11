Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ankita Yadav

Clothing Store

Ankita Yadav
Ankita Yadav
  • Save
Clothing Store motion graphics animation branding ui color app figma design
Download color palette

Hey guys!
Here's my mobile UI exploration for a clothing store. Please share your thoughts on this.
Don't forget to drop a like. Thanks in advance :)

I'm open to new projects.
Contact me: yadavankita9983@gmail.com

View all tags
Posted on Jul 11, 2021
Ankita Yadav
Ankita Yadav

More by Ankita Yadav

View profile
    • Like