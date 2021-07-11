Evgeniya Troshina

HANOLULU_DREAMS

HANOLULU_DREAMS
Sixties flat style illustration. A sunbathing girl lies on her stomach on a striped rug in the sand in a blue swimsuit and a hat, and above her is the shadow of a Honolulu clipper plane

Posted on Jul 11, 2021
