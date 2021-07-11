Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Weather app ui design

Weather app ui design location cloudy graphic design temperature app wind rain best shot weather icon humidity weather forecast forecasting clean ui 3d 3d illustration ui illustration weather weather app weather widget
  1. Weather app ui.png
  2. splash ui.png
  3. home ui.png

Hello designers!
Here is my new mobile ui design concept for a weather application. I hope you will like this mobile app ui design. Fell free to share you feedback. Critiques are wellcome. Press "L" to show some love!

Have a project? I am available at: design.isayef@gmail.com
