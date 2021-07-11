Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Sweaty Finger Tutorial

One of the most iconic digital product animations of all time is the sweaty monkey finger from Mailchimp - an illustration that help the users understand that they're about to perform an irreversible action with serious consequences.

In this tutorial I re-create the animation, hope that this can help YOU create your own iconic animations in the future!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CMiy-cb37IE&t=183s

Instructions:

1. Import assets from Figma.
2. Create sweat animation
3. Create nervous hand motion.
4. Create button tap.
5. Export Lottie asset.
6. Create simple web prototype.

After Effects source file here:
https://drive.google.com/drive/folder...

Prototype here:
https://codepen.io/timkl/pen/MWpzKLE

Posted on Jul 11, 2021
