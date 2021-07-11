Sweaty Finger Tutorial

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
One of the most iconic digital product animations of all time is the sweaty monkey finger from Mailchimp - an illustration that help the users understand that they're about to perform an irreversible action with serious consequences.
In this tutorial I re-create the animation, hope that this can help YOU create your own iconic animations in the future!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CMiy-cb37IE&t=183s
Instructions:
1. Import assets from Figma.
2. Create sweat animation
3. Create nervous hand motion.
4. Create button tap.
5. Export Lottie asset.
6. Create simple web prototype.
After Effects source file here:
https://drive.google.com/drive/folder...
Prototype here:
https://codepen.io/timkl/pen/MWpzKLE