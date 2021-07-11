Vieri Agustian

Plant House Logo organic minimalist brand natural nature leaves leaf tree plant green home house animal illustration exclusive vector logo branding design
Logo design of plant or leaf combined with house in green color for nature concept. Suitable for plant shop, housing, real estate.

https://www.logoground.com/logo.php?id=534372

